THE Great Race Festival is just days away, but before Supercars drivers line up on the grid for the gruelling 1000-kilometre race, they'll be out and about meeting the fans.
A number of driver signing sessions have been announced, giving fans a chance to get their merchandise signed and to take pictures with their favourite racers.
The signing sessions will begin from Tuesday, October 4 at various locations.
Here is where you can find them:
Angus and Coote Bathurst - 10am to 11am
Ampol Kelso (171 Great Western Highway) - 10.15am to 11.15am
Super Wednesday autograph session one, Kings Parade - 12.15pm to 1pm
Super Wednesday autograph session two, Kings Parade - 1.15pm to 2pm
Pizza Hut, Bathurst - 5pm to 6pm
Truck Assist Racing merchandise store, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 1.15pm
Boost Mobile Racing powered by Erebus merchandise store, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 1.30pm to 1.45pm
Harvey Norman Kids Zone, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 1.30pm to 1.50pm
Shell V-Power Racing Team merchandise store, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 1.50pm to 2.10pm
Top of the hill, Mount Panorama - 2pm to 2.30pm
Irwin activation, Merchandise Alley (Mount Panorama) - 2.05pm to 2.20pm
Repco track store, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 2.25pm to 2.40pm
BP Refuel Lounge, Merchandise Alley (Mount Panorama) - 2.25pm to 2.45pm
Repco garage, Murray's Corner end of Harris Park (Mount Panorama - 2.45pm to 3pm
Bernardi's Bathurst - 7pm to 7.45pm
Irwin activation, Merchandise Alley (Mount Panorama) - 8.50am to 9.05am
Mount Panorama, Bathurst - 11.30am to 11.55am
Mount Panorama, Bathurst - 11.50am to 12.20pm
Shell V-Power Racing Team merchandise store, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 3pm to 3.15pm
Boost Mobile activity site, Mount Panorama
Irwin activation, Merchandise Alley (Mount Panorama) - 8.45am to 9am
Shell V-Power Racing Team merchandise store, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 9am to 9.15am
Repco track store, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 9.20am to 9.35am
Truck Assist Racing merchandise store, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 12.15pm
Shell V-Power Racing Team merchandise store, Harris Park (Mount Panorama) - 12.30pm to 12.50pm
Mount Panorama, Bathurst - 3pm to 3.40pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.