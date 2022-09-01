Orange has recorded its wettest August in over a decade, wrapping up yet another winter drenching for the region that could propel the city towards a 50-year first.
August recorded 166.8 millimetres of rain at the Orange Airport in 2022.
That's the most we've had in Orange during the month of August since a real soaking in 2010, when 240.8mm fell and smashed all sorts of records, becoming our wettest end to winter in history.
Combine our most recent August falls with those in July (76mm) and June (44.8mm) this year and the city has been lashed by another really wet winter, with a total of 287.6mm falling throughout the coldest season in Orange.
That comes on the back of the 426mm recorded last winter, in 2021, while 2020 was also a very wet winter, with 269mm over the three-month period.
In fact, those three winter drenchings, brought on by a sustained la nina period, could make-up a history making run of rain for Orange.
If 2022, too, surpasses that magical four-figure mark it will be the third straight year Orange has recorded an annual rainfall total of over 1000mm.
And that's only ever happened once before in the last 130 years.
According to historical rainfall figures dating back to 1890, Orange recorded three straight years of monumental rainfall from 1968 through to 1970, with 1969's 1005mm total stalled thanks to a December rainfall total of just 16mm.
In fact, that run was stretched to four years with 1971 also passing the 1000mm mark, with 1129mm the official total.
