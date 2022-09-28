The first corks will be popped for the month-long Orange Wine Festival on Friday night with the ever popular night markets.
This year 45 stalls will be set up in Robertson Park for the twilight market.
Orange Wine Festival co-organiser Jane Arnott said this year they paired some of the food and wine stalls with each other.
"We've got 14 double stores where wineries have paired with food businesses or food caterers that go with the wines," Mrs Arnott said.
"It's one transaction and they get a paired food and wine.
"We think it will be a lot easier to get a food and wine offering.
"The rest of the sites are single wine and single food and we've got beer and cider."
Mrs Arnott said those food venues that are partnering with a winery will have talked to the wineries about what wine goes best with their food
It is the first time the pairing is taking place.
Mrs Arnott said there has already been a great response with pre-bookings and she's encouraging others to also pre-book this year.
Previously the market had been held at the end of the festival.
"We're really excited that it's going to be a great big market," she said.
"Last year we were planning it for the first week end [of the wine festival] but it didn't go ahead because of COVID.
"We thought we would start at the the beginning now that it's a month long festival."
She said there will be lots of seating as well as space for people to place a picnic blanket.
In addition to the food and wine, there will also be children's activities as well as live music with two stages set each side of the rotunda and alternating musicians.
The night markets will run for thee hours with the gates opening at 5.30pm.
The Orange Wine Festival will run throughout October with signature events including the Orange Wine Show masterclass and tasting events on October 22, the Vino Express from October 28 to 30 as well as Food and Wine @ Altitude on October 29.
Other events will also run on weekend and weekdays throughout October.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.