Orange Wine Festival Night Markets to launch month-long celebration

Updated September 28 2022 - 6:43am, first published 6:30am
Simon Kalis and Alexandra Jackson from Singing Bridge Wines, Alice Jarrett from See Saw Wines, Beau Baddock from the Agrestic Grocer, Frank Mohun from Nile Street Cafe, Michelle Young from Ross Hill Wines Justin Byrne from Strawhouse Wines and Katherine Fitzpatrick from Borrodell Estate will be at the Night Markets. Picture by Tanya Marschke

The first corks will be popped for the month-long Orange Wine Festival on Friday night with the ever popular night markets.

