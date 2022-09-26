Central Western Daily

Leeton family stranded in Canowindra after car and horse float stolen

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 26 2022 - 6:18am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Montana Evans and her horse Lucky Assassin are stuck in Canowindra after the family's car and horse float were stolen. Pictures supplied.

A family has been left stranded 300km from home after thieves stole their car and horse float.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.