More than half of Noah Lord's life has been spent battling cancer.
The four-year-old was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a disease that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body. For Noah, it was his his left adrenal gland where the primary tumor was discovered on November 29, 2019.
Noah's mum, Jamie Lord, said that by the time doctors had discovered the cancer, it had metastasised throughout his bones.
"He had tumors everywhere," she said.
"It was stage four which was 90 per cent of his body."
The primary tumor responded well to chemotherapy, which meant doctors were able to remove it "quite easily."
But unfortunately for Noah, he has had three relapses in three years as the cancer keeps coming back.
"The first one, he was in remission and we had one round of chemo left to go and we were so close to ringing the bell," Mrs Lord said.
"Then the routine scan showed that it had come back. He had no symptoms and it just keeps hanging around."
Although the overall survival rate is about 76 per cent, neuroblastoma claims more lives of children under the age of five than any other cancer.
For father Phil, this means trying to enjoy every moment they have.
It's not easy, but he's still here and that's all we can really worry about," he said.
"We're enjoying the time we've got with him. It's an aggressive cancer once it comes back. If treatment isn't working, it doesn't take long."
While treatment has essentially become the norm for Noah - with the family clocking up more than 550 days at Ronald McDonald House in Sydney - he takes it in his stride.
"He's fairly active for what treatment he's been getting," Mr Lord said.
"A lot of people comment on how active he his. He's always telling the nurses what to do and they just love him down there."
But as he gets older, Noah is starting to understand more and more what his diagnosis means.
"Always from day dot we've explained everything to him, told him what needs to be done and he's just accepted it," Mrs Lord added.
"As he's getting a bit older, he's needing some more reassurance because he's understanding what is actually going to happen."
But there could be a light at the end of the tunnel for the Lord family.
Noah's last scan showed that two of the three tumors had disappeared. With the next scan due to take place across October 5 and 6, Mrs Lord has mixed emotions about the possibility of her son going into remission.
"We have learnt not to get our hopes up too far in the future because every time we do, he relapses," she said.
"Hopefully the scan we have in two weeks time will show that it's all gone. That will determine what our next treatment plan is."
If the scan does show that Noah is cancer-free, he will still have to undergo numerous tests over the next few years to make sure that it has not returned.
But regardless of the outcome, the family will abide by one mantra.
"While he is healthy, we just roll with it," Mrs Lord said.
"He started doing kindy orientation last month. The first one was a bit hard because we haven't been able to put him into day-care or anything. But the second one he just strutted in like he owned the place.
"He's looking forward to school next year. He's got two other older siblings as well, so he's excited to be with them."
Those at Central West Freight - the business that Mr Lord works for - have even taken it upon themselves to help raise money for Neuroblastoma research.
They will be walking as far as they can and have asked for donations per kilometre walked.
