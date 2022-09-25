Glenroi Avenue was partially blocked on Sunday afternoon following a multi-car crash.
At around 1pm on September 25, emergency services including Orange police, Orange Fire and Rescue and paramedics from NSW Ambulance, were called to the Glenroi Avenue near the corner of Bathurst Road.
A spokesman from NSW Ambulance said: "Paramedics were called to Bathurst Road and Glenroi Avenue at around 1.15pm on Sunday after reports a car had crashed into a building.
"A woman in her 50s was trapped in the vehicle. She was taken to Orange Health Service."
Pictures taken from the scene show a car's back wheels on top of a fence, which itself, was on top of another car within the Hertz parking lot.
Police and the fire brigade were both unavailable for comment.
Police blocked off the section of Glenroi Avenue between Bathurst Road and Garden Street for several hours.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
