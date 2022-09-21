The man at the centre of a siege in the city's north on Tuesday appeared in Orange Local Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Ethan William Crook, 27, was arrested on Tuesday night after being holed up inside a Peisley Street house during a 14-hour siege with heavily-armed police.
The block of Peisley Street between Margaret Street and Matthews Avenue was in lockdown for around 10 hours.
NSW Police had been searching for Crook since September 8 after a mysterious car accident near Elephant Park and then a wide-spread man hunt on September 16.
Crook was charged with firing a firearm at a house with disregard to safety in Bathurst on September 7, 2022.
He was also charged with contravening an apprehended domestic violence order on August 26, 2022, as well as contravening an apprehended domestic violence order and intimidation on September 8.
Crook was also charged with resisting or hindering a police officer in the execution of duty in relation to Tuesday night's arrest.
He appeared before a registrar in court via an audio visual link from custody on Wednesday afternoon while wearing a grey hoodie that covered his head and most of his face
Crook did not speak during his court appearance where solicitor Peter Ringbauer read out the charges.
"Today there's no application for bail," Mr Ringbauer said.
"One of these arises from the Bathurst area and the others arise from the Orange area."
He did not enter any pleas to charges.
Crook will remain in custody with his Bathurst charge to go before Bathurst Local Court on September 28, and the Orange matters to go before a magistrate in Orange Local Court on September 29.
Registrar Olivia Lee said Crook is to appear vial AVL again on each of those occasions.
