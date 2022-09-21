Central Western Daily
Incessant rain falls across Orange, plunging the region into a flood watch again

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated September 21 2022 - 5:39am, first published 4:55am
Rain continues to fall across Orange on Wednesday. Picture by Nick McGrath

Orange is being lashed - again - but torrential rain, with more than 15 millimetres recorded in three hours from 11am, and the Bureau of Meteorology is warning there's more on the way.

