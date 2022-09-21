Orange is being lashed - again - but torrential rain, with more than 15 millimetres recorded in three hours from 11am, and the Bureau of Meteorology is warning there's more on the way.
The BoM says the most substantial falls anywhere across the state heading into Wednesday evening - September 21 - are due in the Central West, with a renewed flood warning, just days after the last one ended, back on the table, too.
The BoM warning says a low pressure system will bring widespread moderate rainfall to NSW during Wednesday and Thursday.
Rain is likely to spread from the west through most of the state later Wednesday into Thursday as the low makes its way to the east during the later part of the week.
"The highest falls are likely through the inland, particularly in the Central West and North West Slopes and Plains," the warning says.
And that rainfall "may cause flooding along rivers in parts of the North West, Central West and South West inland catchments from late Wednesday, many of which are experiencing ongoing flooding due to previous rainfall in recent weeks".
"Renewed minor to major flooding is possible along parts of the Namoi, Macquarie and Upper Lachlan River Catchments," the warning says.
Last Thursday, the State Emergency Services workers rallied alongside the community of Molong to sandbag businesses in the low-lying parts of the town as the Molong Creek rose.
That, again, is a possibility over the ensuring hours, with a minor flooding warning issued by the BoM for the Orange, Molong and Bell River systems.
As of Wednesday lunchtime, a host of roads across the Cabonne Shire Council remained closed:
Other catchments in danger of experiencing flooding include:
The NSW SES is urging residents and visitors to the low-lying areas in the Central West, including Forbes and Peak Hill, to take extra care and review their flood plans to prepare for possible flash flood impacts and storm conditions.
It is advising that residents in low lying areas along the Lachlan River downstream to Cottons Weir to be vigilant of potential renewed river rises from the current rainfall through to the weekend.
"NSW river catchments in the southern and central NSW remain saturated at present, and any storm or weather events can lead to Flash Flooding or renewed river level rises," NSW SES Southern Zone's Incident Controller, Benjamin Pickup said.
Wednesday looms as the worst of the wet days for Orange this week, with almost 40mm of the radar. So far, to 3pm, the BoM's official weather station at the Orange Airport had received 15mm.
Thursday's forecast is more friendly, with a 50 per cent chance of rain. There's less than 1mm on the radar, too.
There's also a sheep graziers warning in place for cold temperatures, rain and northeasterly winds are expected on Wednesday, with conditions expected to ease overnight into early Thursday.
"Areas likely to be affected include parts of the Central Tablelands forecast district. There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions," the warning says.
This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.
Flood Warnings will be issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.
For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500
For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately
