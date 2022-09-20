Central Western Daily
Racing Orange to host 'Memorial Day Yabby Racing' event following canned race meet

By Emily Gobourg
September 20 2022 - 2:00am
Racing Orange's general manager, Bree McMinn is determined for racing to still go ahead, with a 'Memorial Day Yabby Racing' event locked in. Picture by Narrabri Fish Farm and file.

While a wet track has canned Racing Orange's 'Welcome Back to Towac' event on Tuesday, there will still be some racing in Orange this week - though, track-goers will see much smaller, crawly competitors.

