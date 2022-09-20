While a wet track has canned Racing Orange's 'Welcome Back to Towac' event on Tuesday, there will still be some racing in Orange this week - though, track-goers will see much smaller, crawly competitors.
Falling on Thursday's National Memorial Day for Queen Elizabeth II, Towac Park Racecourse will host an inaugural 'Memorial Day Yabby Racing' event.
"With the race meeting cancelled, we still want to offer a day out for people," Racing Orange's general manager, Bree McMinn said.
"So, we thought let's do yabby races for the public holiday instead."
Don't expect it to go down on your traditional track, though, as yabby racing (typically) involves placing the wild critters in the centre of a large ring, while spectators cheer for which one they think will make it to the edge first.
With handfuls of official supporters on the Racing Orange books, Ms McMinn said the idea is to have the freshwater crustaceans, to represent them.
"We've got 25 sponsors this season, so we'll have 25 yabbies named after each," she said.
"So, we've got a lot of yabbies to go and catch down at the damn now!"
Live music will be showcased at the family-friendly event, with raffle tickets and prizes up for grabs.
Bar and canteen operations will also be in full swing on Thursday, with kids' games and a barbecue also provided.
Entry is free on the day, with the Towac gates at 57 Canobolas Road, opening from 11:30am, September 22.
