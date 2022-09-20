Central Western Daily
Former Country Rugby League boss Terry Quinn dies at 68

By Margie McDonald
Updated September 20 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:48am
Terry Quinn with Trent Barrett (left) and Brad Fittler ahead of the 2014 City-Country Origin match at Dubbo. File picture

A half-century dedicated to a sport and a game he loved sums up former NSW Country Rugby League (CRL) boss and Australian Rugby League director, Terry Quinn.

