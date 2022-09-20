Central Western Daily
Photos

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are the Riverina League premiers for the first time in 11 years following a 17-point victory against Collingullie-Glenfield Park

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 20 2022 - 2:20am, first published 1:51am
Michael Rothnie and and fellow Central West product Mitch Taylor with their Riverina League premiership medals. Picture supplied.

Orange Tigers premiership winner Michael Rothnie has again tasted grand final glory after helping Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong take home the Riverina League premiership in a thrilling decider against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.

