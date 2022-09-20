Orange Tigers premiership winner Michael Rothnie has again tasted grand final glory after helping Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong take home the Riverina League premiership in a thrilling decider against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
In a game where momentum switched between the two sides, it was the Lions who kicked three goals to one in the final quarter to run out 6.12 (48) to 4.7 (31) victors over the Demons.
Rothnie said the victory, his first in the Riverina League, was "absolutely unreal".
"To be swarmed on field after the siren by pretty much the whole town of Ganmain was elite. One of the best feelings," he said.
Ganmain coach Sam Martyn was elated after the drought breaking premiership win.
"I would love to see a still photo of the final siren going," Martyn said.
"I don't think anyone was worried about Mitsy's (Ben Walsh) goal going in, it was just about finding the nearest guy and giving him a big hug.
"It was just pure elation and I guess to see the joy it brought to all of those people streaming onto the ground was just an unbelievable feeling.
Sam Stening kicked the opening goal of the game for the Demons, it what was a low scoring opening quarter.
Both sides had their defensive structures working well with neither side really able to enter forward 50 successfully as Collingullie's Harry Radley and Ganmain's Ben Walsh were both good early.
Tom Sase would kick the only other goal of the first quarter, as the Lions went into quarter time with a one point lead.
The stalemate between the two sides continued in the second term, before Spencer Small kicked his first goal of the afternoon to give the Demons back the lead.
Kirk Mahon would reply to get the Lions back in front, before Small kicked his second to send the Demons into halftime with a five point lead.
It was a low scoring opening half, and nothing changed in the third quarter as the two teams continued to wrestle momentum.
There was only four scores recorded during the third term, with the only goal coming in the 18th minute to Lions ruckman Dan Foley which gave GGGM a two point lead with a quarter to play.
With the premiership on the line it was the Lions who made the first move with Tom Sase kicking his second goal within the first two minutes of the last and extending the GGGM margin to eight points.
Jacob Olsson would kick the next for the Lions and the margin was out to a game-high 16 points, with the Demons needing to respond quickly.
The Demons continued to press forward, with a goal to Noah Harper at the 16 minute mark narrowing the margin and giving Collingullie some hope.
However the Lions managed to hold on for the rest of the game, with the icing on the cake being a goal to captain Ben Walsh after the siren to send the Ganmain supporters into raptures as they streamed onto the ground.
There was a lot of community support for the Lions heading into the grand final, with Martyn saying that he was proud his side could bring the trophy back to Ganmain.
"I think just having that support and that community spirit was what some would call pressure," he said.
"But we use it as motivation to make sure this town was rewarded and I couldn't be prouder of the playing group.
"They not only played for themselves and their families, but they showed true Ganmain spirit and brought home the trophy for the first time in 11 years.
"It's just a fantastic day."
Conditions for the opening three quarters were less than ideal with wind and rain both making an appearance.
Although challenging conditions, Martyn said he was pleased with how his side adapted and then managed to get on top when conditions improved.
"It was really trying conditions with the wind and both teams were obviously effected," he said.
"It wasn't the most eventful or eye-catching game to watch, but we just knew that we had to stick fat and stick to our processes.
"We knew that once the game opened up our fitness would come into play and we were lucky it dried up and some of our better ball winners and outside runners got to convert their opportunities."
While impressed with his whole's side performance, it was some of lesser known names who really impressed Martyn.
"Zac Burhop was phenomenal," he said.
"He's had a really good purple patch on that wing and he did the job on Blake Harper last time and really nullified him.
"We were really confident going in that if we had that match-up again he could really lower his colours, because Blake is a phenomenal football player.
"Tommy Sase was incredible.
"His pressure around the forward line and credit to the the assistant coaches for getting him up into that forward line and creating opportunities.
"Big special mention and he will hate me saying this, but Jacob Olsson played with a broken foot.
"To do what he did on that is just an incredible effort.
"We made sure it was kept under wraps, but as soon as Gullie had ascendancy he asked to be put in there and it just shows the character of him."
Matt Hamblin was outstanding all day for the Lions through the middle while Ben Walsh topped off his terrific season with a excellent captains performance down back.
Kirk Mahon, Mitch Taylor, Tom Sase and Olsson were the other standouts for the Lions.
Full time
GGGM 1.3 2.5 3.7 6.12 (48)
Collingullie GP 1.2 3.4 3.5 4.7 (31)
GOALS: GGGM: T.Sase 2, D.Foley 1, J.Olsson 1, K.Mahon 1, B.Walsh 1; Collingullie GP: S.Small 2, S.Stening 1, N.Harper 1
BEST: GGGM: M.Hamblin, B.Walsh, T.Sase, K.Mahon, J.Olsson, M.Taylor; Collingullie GP: H.Radley, E.Perryman, B.Harper, J.Klemke, M.Klemke, J.Pope
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.