Orange police are advising people to avoid the northern end of Peisley Street with armed police on the scene of an alleged siege in the area.
Around half a dozen police cars are on the scene, which on the Peisley Street block bound by Matthews Avenue and Margaret Street.
Central West Police District officers have been at the house since around 9.30am, on Tuesday, September 20.
It's believed the person inside the home is not willing to leave the premises. It's unknown if there are other people inside the home.
The northern end of Peisley Street has been cut off in the area since around 10.45am.
Witnesses say a person appears to be inside a house and a negotiator is on the scene as well.
As off 11.35am, Orange police say there is no further information available.
More to come
