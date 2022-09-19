Police found a hoard of stolen property in the bedroom of an Orange man when they went to arrest him for setting fire to a hire car after being caught trespassing on a rural property.
Marley Andrews, 30, has spent the past five years in and out of custody and had a serious addiction to drugs when police arrested him last year.
He has remained in jail ever since and appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link for sentencing.
Magistrate David Day said he would apply a full discount, leading to a 25 per cent reduction in the penalty, due to Andrew pleading guilty to his offending.
"I think the risk of institutionalisation is clearly identified," Mr Day said.
"I'm also acutely aware of the the time he spent in custody in the last five years."
According to information provided to the court, Andrews travelled to a property at Guyong in a Hyundai i30 rental car that had been hired by another person.
I think the risk of institutionalisation is clearly identified.- Magistrate David Day
Andrews and a co-accused entered a shed on the property at 8.25pm on October 9, 2021, and stole a drill, a Playstation 3 and 20 games.
However, while the theft was taking place the property owners were alerted to the break and enter and parked their car behind the hire car blocking its exit from the property.
Andrews and the co-accused then drove the hire car through a boundary fence and continued driving through fences and paddocks until the car came to a stop at a property at Byng about four kilometres away.
Andrews and the co-accused then set fire to the car and left the location.
The hire company was able to locate the burnt hire car through its tracking system.
On October 21, 2021, police conducted a search warrant at Andrew's then address in Kurim Avenue.
Andrews was asleep in his room, which was where police found a large number of stolen property that was suspected to have been stolen between April 21, 2019, and the day of the search.
Andrews was found in possession of a variety of tools that were stolen from a Forest Reefs property on September 16, 2021, including two chainsaws, a toolbox, assorted hand tools, as well as ammunition for a firearm that was taken from the same property.
Other items that were stolen from the address included a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, bolt-action rifle with scope, a Stirling single-barrelled 12-gauge shotgun, a .22 rifle with scope, and another 12-gauge shotgun. However, the weapons were not recovered during his arrest.
Andrews said some people had offered to sell him the firearms but he did not buy them but agreed to buy other items in exchange of two points of ice, or 0.2 grams. He said he didn't buy the ammunition but the men must have dropped it outside so he picked it up.
Andrews was also found in possession of an angle grinder and a Kogan 24-inch TV that were suspected of being proceeds of crime dating back as far as April 21, 2019.
He was charged with receiving stolen property taken from a Springside address between October 6 and October 21, 2021, including a cycling toolkit, a satellite phone, rechargeable light and a toolbox containing assorted tools.
He also had electrician's tools including a fluke multimeter, earth leakage tester, and a fluke clamp meter that were also suspected to be proceeds of crime.
According to the information presented to Mr Day in court, Andrews' was supplying drugs to sustain his methamphetamine habit, not for the purpose of making a profit.
It would be unsuitable to let him enter the community straight away, there needs to be more time so he can address his offending.- Magistrate David Day
Solicitor Sarah Ellison presented a written submission to Mr Day and said the offences were conducted while Andrews was subject to a 15-month Intensive Correction Order as well as a Community Correction Order.
However, she also said Andrews has also since "developed an interest in ceasing the cycle of illicit substances and going in and out of jail".
She said he has also made plans to get his driver's licence and he wants to work in the mining industry where he would be subject to rigorous drug testing.
Ms Ellison said Andrews had a traumatic history, which he is seeking help for.
She said he was arrested on October 21, 2021 and was remanded in custody for 10 months and 18 days, however part of that time in jail, up to August 8 this year, was spent serving the remainder of the ICO he breached.
Ms Ellison said that since February 2017 Andrews has only spent two months when he was not subject to a full-time custodial sentence, a parole order or an ICO.
"He's been in and out of custody for the past five-and-a-half years," she said.
Mr Day noted Andrews had expressed contrition, remorse, acceptance of responsibility and his prospects of rehabilitation are reasonable.
"There's a risk of instituationalisation, a [cumulative] sentence would crush him and give him nothing to look forward to," he said.
However, he also said the offending was serious.
"In my view the offending is so serious ... it would be unsuitable to let him enter the community straight away, there needs to be more time so he can address his offending," Mr Day said.
Mr Day sentenced Andrews to 18 months' jail from back-dated to August 8, 2024, for dealing with the proceeds of crime, entering a dwelling with intent to steal, larceny, supplying a prohibited drug, two counts of receiving stolen property - theft, and damaging property by fire.
The jail sentence included a nine-month non-parole period that could expire on May 7, 2023.
He was also convicted without further penalty for possession of the ammunition.
Mr Day also gave Andrews an 18-month CCO after he breached a 12-month CCO he had been given for driving while his driver's licence was disqualified.
Andrews was already in custody when he appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing and did not apply for bail despite launching a severity appeal into the jail sentence, which will be heard in the District Court.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.