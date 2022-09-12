Central Western Daily

Councillor Tony Mileto eyes Phil Donato's seat of Orange

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated September 12 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange City councillor Tony Mileto has taken the first step towards contesting the Seat of Orange at next year's NSW elections. Picture by Jude Keogh

A LOT of water is yet to flow under the bridge but Tony Mileto has taken the first step towards contesting the seat of Orange in March's NSW Government election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.