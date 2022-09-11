Advertisement
John Allen may have led a "fairly quiet life", but the impact he had on the Orange community continues to be felt.
The man who spent decades working as a solicitor at Campbell, Paton and Taylor law firm, died on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 89. His son, David Allen, paid tribute to a man he said was 'very well respected."
"Dealing with the people and generally helping them with their affairs," David Allen said when asked what his father's favourite part of the job was.
"As you can see, he was a well-respected person. He wasn't president of a sporting club and didn't put himself right out there, he just got the job done."
After moving to the city in the late 1960s, Mr Allen took up a job with Campbell, Paton and Taylor and worked there for the rest of his career. During his time he acted as the main solicitor for the council, while also venturing into pro bono work for one of the city's sheltered workshops.
"He was keen to continue to look after his clients," son David added.
Along with the other partners at the law firm, Mr Allen helped develop the Village Square which stood opposite Campbell, Paton and Taylor.
But it wasn't just his life as a solicitor which saw Mr Allen leave a lasting impact on the city.
Debrah Tag, the late Mr Allen's daughter-in-law, said the way he supported his wife Bev was truly extraordinary.
"Bev was very influential in the arts scene in Orange and helped a lot of artists get more exposure," she said.
"John really supported that and they jointly hosted up and coming artists in their home and held receptions. That was part of John's world as well, to support Bev in that work.
"I think they had a very big impact on Orange and the two of them were very influential in the community. You can't go to any winery or establishment without people talking about John and Bev Allen."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
