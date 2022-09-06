You would be hard-pressed to find a cricket club that has had more success in the senior set-up these past two decades than Cavaliers.
But for returning president Chris Martin, that is exactly why he wants the focus to shift towards the younger generation.
"We need to continue to focus on juniors and junior development. I'm keen to see sides in the Blaster competitions set up and then feeding through into under 11s," he said.
"We've done a pretty good job in the past few years of getting sides into the senior-juniors and then Centenary Cup. We had a pretty successful past few years in that Centenary Cup set-up and we're keen to get juniors into seniors and get those juniors who have been in the Centenary Cup set-up pushing up into the higher grade cricket."
That senior success translated last year to minor premierships in first grade, second grade and Centenary Cup, with the latter also tasting grand final victory. This all culminated in Cavs being awarded the Orange club championship.
"It's the gap between juniors and seniors," Martin said of Cent Cup.
"Not just for Cavaliers, but cricket as a whole struggles to get kids that have finished up with juniors to continue to play cricket.
"I think having that Centenary Cup style format where senior-juniors can play with older players, sometimes their parents, it gives them that little extra incentive to play cricket. It's also good for the older guys who are either retired or have been part of cricket for a while to play with their children."
Martin's two sons are now playing junior cricket as well, which played a part in him sticking his hand up to take on the role of Cavs president once again.
He said the goal for this year was to field at least one side in each of firsts, seconds, thirds and Cent Cup.
"We're really keen to have four strong grades," he added.
"Our goal is to pick the best 11 in ones, the next 11 in twos and set ourselves up that way, rather than just have the same people play certain grades.
"Potentially we could have enough players to field two Centenary Cup teams, but it's hard to manage when kids are playing juniors, especially with reps involved as well. At this stage, probably just one team in firsts, seconds thirds and Centenary Cup would be best for the club."
So after saying all of this, it was little surprise that youth development was Martin's main goal for the 2022/23 season.
"We've been a successful club, I think we've played the last 19 of 21 first grand finals, so I don't think we need to put all our eggs in that basket," he said.
"The key focus for the club is developing juniors and continuing to work hard, not just in the senior-junior space, but in the Blasters cricket.
"Put focus on getting younger kids to play cricket so we can push up into the 11s and 12s in the next couple of years."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
