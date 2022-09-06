Central Western Daily

Fast rail line through Orange gets fresh mention in new transport plan

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated September 6 2022 - 10:31pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fast rail through the region has been mentioned as one of four key fast rail corridors listed in the Future Transport Strategy released by the NSW Government on Monday. File picture.

A long-talked-about fast rail line from Sydney to Parkes, via Orange, features in a newly released transport strategy document, but there is still no indication of when, or if, it will ever be built.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.