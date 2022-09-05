A p-plater who police saw speeding around a corner in the early hours of the morning has been convicted of mid-range drink-driving in Orange Local Court.
Harley Ernest Keogh, 27, of Pippin Way, was seen turning right onto Bathurst Road at 4am on July 15, before he was stopped by police.
Magistrate David Day paused Keogh's court proceedings on Thursday, soon after Keogh pleaded guilty to mid-range drink-driving and driving while his licence was suspended, due to people making too much noise outside the courtroom.
"If it was up to me those doors would be wide open but it's too difficult to get people to keep their mouths shut while they are waiting to come into the courtroom," Mr Day said.
Once the people outside had quietened down, Mr Day noted that 2022 and 2021 weren't good years for Keogh.
Keogh's P1 licence was suspended from June 21 to September 20 at the time due to a loss of demerit points.
He had also been given an infringement for low-range drink-driving in the past five years.
According to police, when he was stopped on July 15 he told the police his licence was suspended.
His eyes were glazed and police could smell alcohol on him.
Keogh returned a positive breath test and on analysis he returned a mid-range result of 0.135 at Orange Police Station.
He told the police he drank four cans of Jack Daniels bourbon at his parents' house before driving.
Solicitor Katarina Duncan also said Keogh had a few drinks at his parents' house before he decided to drive.
"Mr Keogh wasn't able to describe his behaviour as anything other than stupid," she said.
"The offence occurred late at night when there were no other drivers on the road.
"My instructions are that he's a social drinker."
She said Keogh also lost his job earlier this year because of COVID and he was not on Centrelink at the time of Thursday's court appearance.
Mr Day said Keogh's 0.135 reading was at the upper end of the mid-range.
"He was of course at the time suspended. He shouldn't have been driving," he added.
Mr Day convicted Keogh of both offenses and placed him on a six-month Community Correction Order for the drink-driving and disqualified his driver's licence for three months.
Keogh will also have to have an interlock device fitted to his vehicle for 12 months
Mr Day also gave Keogh a 12-month CCO and a six-month driving disqualification for driving while his licence was suspended.
