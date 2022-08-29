CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday, Jude was at the City of Orange Eisteddfod to catch some of the crowd before heading to the From Page to Stage at the Orange City Library.
She also headed along to Waratah Sports Club for Waratahs Hockey Trivia night.
Then on Saturday Jude was at the Oriana for the Viking Feast, Isaac Schmich's 18th birthday party in west Orange and then over at Stockman's Ridge for a bonfire night.
