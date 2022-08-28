The housing crisis, petrol prices and the general cost of living are all issues that are top of mind in Orange at the moment, and rightfully so.
But the biggest issue surrounding the region just may be that of the mental health crisis.
It seems like every other week we hear about someone taking their own life and it is never any less heart-breaking.
But as we know, this is not a simple solution and it is one that requires days, months and years worth of hard work to fix. Just this weekend, I wrote a piece talking about an Orange group hoping to provide a safe space for people to open up. That itself is something worth celebrating, but more needs to be done from all corners.
Between 2015 and 2019, there were 37 deaths by suicide within the Orange area (which encompasses Molong and parts of Blayney) according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. That number is horrifying to think about and the past three years would have only made the situation worse.
From January 1 2022 to May 31 2022, there were 431 suspected deaths by suicide recorded in NSW, compared with 399 suspected suicide deaths recorded during the same period in 2021, 353 recorded in 2020 and 363 in 2019, according to the NSW Ministry of Health.
Speaking from personal experience, the COVID pandemic put me in a very bad place.
I was living in London at the time that COVID first struck and due to numerous reasons, I didn't step foot outside my front door for more than 100 days. Even though there were people around me, I felt isolated. The days grew longer and I started drinking earlier and earlier. My mental health was in tatters.
Since moving back to Australia and subsequently to Orange late in 2020, my life has improved drastically, but I know that many can't say the same thing.
But that's far from the only time I've struggled with my mental health.
I have Tourette syndrome which is something that was especially hard on me growing up. For me, Tourette's manifests itself mainly through a noise I make which sounds something like a mixture of a laugh and a hiccup.
Growing up was extremely hard because of how self-conscious it made me. Whenever I would go to see a movie in the cinema, I was anxious the whole time. 'Am I annoying everyone around me' was a constant thought running through my head.
I still remember a time in year eight at school where a teacher yelled the house down because she thought I was laughing at her...it was the Tourette's.
In recent years, I've learned to accept this as part of who I am and I hope to help others realise that whatever they may think is holding them back, really isn't.
Throughout September, men and women across the country will be sporting mullets for mental health as they raise money and awareness for the Black Dog Institute.
So for the reasons listed above and so many more, during the second last week of August, I took a trip the Murray's Mobile Barbering and Barbershop and asked for a mullet myself so I could also take part in this cause.
If this isn't enough incentive to donate to my page and the Black Dog Institute, then hopefully this will be. The person who donates the most amount of money to my page will get to choose which colour I dye my mullet at the end of the month. To find my page, simply visit www.mulletsformentalhealth.org.au/fundraisers/rileykrause
But I don't want to be the only person sporting the classic hair-do in September. That's why I am inviting everyone around Orange and the Central West to take part. If you do, drop me a line at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
