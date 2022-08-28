Superintendent Brendan Gorman has left the beach behind and embraced the cold as Orange's new top cop.
After 32 years in the police force, Superintendent Gorman recently became the commander of the Central West Police District, which includes Orange, Parkes, Forbes and Lake Cargelligo.
"It's not my first regional experience, the last 11 years has been spent at Coffs Harbour prior to this location," he said.
"Regional policing is where it's at for me in regards to the community, being involved in the community and having that link to the community.
"I used to work in the city, like I spent the first 20 years in the city and people don't talk to you, when I went to Coffs Harbour you're able to see the difference you made in the community from the perspective of everything, all your involvement and from the links in the community.
"It was actually more satisfying being a policeman in a regional area, much more satisfying."
While in Coffs Harbour he was a District Inspector and an Officer In Charge of Coffs Harbour and he also worked in operations in road traffic and road trauma.
"I was involved in pretty much everything," Superintendent Gorman said.
It's been about eight or nine months since the police district has had a commander with relievers filling the role since.
"I was appointed technically on [July 11] but having to move from Coffs Harbour I was able to come here at the beginning of last week," Superintendent Gorman said.
"The issues for this region are the issues for most major regional areas, we need bang for the buck a link with the community and to look after the community, they are our eyes and ears and they are our support network also.
"Also victims of crime, we need to ensure we are looking after our victims of crime but also on the other side of the coin we need to make sure we are not getting victims of crime in the prevention space we are looking at building programs to divert youth and prevent youth crime."
Superintendent Gorman said they are looking at building on PCYC programs to help divert youth.
"Domestic violence, obviously domestic violence is a big issue within this state and that will be a focus of mine as well in this area," he said.
"I'm not going to make immediate changes obviously, but I'm certainly going to have a good look at things, make sure we are doing it as efficiently and best we can, again I want to really make sure we are linking in with the community and making sure we are looking after the community.
"We are from the community and for the community so we need to make sure we are building those relationships.
"I'll be looking at an overall, it's communication, talking to civic leaders, like your councils, your MPs, business chambers, health departments, other government departments, making sure that we are linking in to all of their programs and all their priorities and supporting that."
Superintendent Gorman's family will join him in Orange at the end of the school year, he's also been here a couple of times before and has family in town.
"You can't be in a regional community and not invest in the regional community personally," he said.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
