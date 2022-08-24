English poet Williams Wordsworth once wrote that "one daffodil is worth a thousand pleasures, then one is too few."
Old Wordsworth would have died of pleasure if he had wandered into the upcoming Blayney Daffodil and Spring Flower Show on Saturday, September 10.
The Blayney Daffodil and Spring Flower Show is part of the Blayney Agricultural and Pastoral Show, just six months later, and steward Dianne Toohey is excited to be back organising the show after a two year break.
"The show is one of only four in NSW and the ACT," she said.
"It attracts daffodil growers and enthusiasts from around the country."
The other locations for daffodil shows are all in the colder regions where bulbs reign supreme Canberra, Portland and Orange.
Mrs Toohey said that the classes range from novice to professional and being a spring flower show, other flowers are accepted.
"Any flowers from your garden are accepted," she said.
"There will be containers available at the hall for them and if you're entering camellias you will need to stage them in small jars."
Categories include.
The show will be held at the Blayney Anglican Parish Hall and stewards will be available to take entries and help with staging entries from 2 pm on Friday September 9 and from 7am till 10am on the Saturday.
Judging will commence at 10.15am and the doors open to the public at midday.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
