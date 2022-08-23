One of many self-made hubs to prosper in Molong, Downtown Fitness gym has had significant attention in the small town since its doors opened back in 2017.
Also a trainer for the Molong Magpies crew, Heba Elkurdi is still on a rugby high from the weekend's dual premiership game.
As of Monday, that high has now broken through the ceiling.
Making waves across multiple finalist categories, the small town gym owner has been recognised for the upcoming 2022 Cabonne Daroo Business Awards.
So, with a thriving five-years under the business belt, navigating rough pandemic waters, a major flooding event and watching muddied Maggies drink from Saturday's Oilsplus Cup ...
It only made sense to star this firecracker in our next 'five questions with...' feature piece with the Central Western Daily.
Running a small business during COVID was challenging, to another level.
For business owners, you were constantly having to come up with on-the-spot plans and then executing those as quickly and creatively as you could - reinventing yourself, restructuring your business, taking risks and going for the dive - it was pretty black and white in that sense, because you had no choice.
I remember thinking 'you're either going to absolutely drown here Heba or swim strong' and I did anything I could to survive to make it out - personal training through Zoom, groups session over video link, reaching out via social media, signing myself up to courses ...
It was like you were sitting at the edge of a mountain, without knowing if you were close to falling off or not.
I had an entire community who were pretty much waiting and saying 'whatever you decide to do, however you decide to restructure our lives, our fitness, whatever needs to happen - we are there and we will do anything and everything to help in keeping you afloat.
Making it to the other side, knowing I came out of it and having the love, the support throughout that - it absolutely came back to this community we have here [in Molong].
There were times where it felt like a role reversal, where I was the trainer, because it was the community that pulled together around, pulled me up when I needed it and motivated me to just keep on going.
The amount of gratitude I have for those people, it's wild.
It grounded me, it made me feel that sense of security and it's what made me decide to make this place home - because of the community and the people in it.
After everything I've experienced, it's no longer 'they're my members' or 'they're my clients' - it's a sense of family and I truly feel at home.
Finding that work-home balance, it's always hard - especially when you're so passionate and committed to providing a service to people.
You're not selling products and it takes a lot of energy, so you have to love it.
There's no middle ground for me when it comes to encouraging my clients and their health goals - you're healing, you're helping, you're motivating - so, it's an around the clock role and to switch off from that, some days it can be quite difficult.
Although now, I know that no matter what I'm facing personally or what hurdles may impact the business, that this community will have me during those moments - they've had my back, they've been loyal to the gym and they've supported me as a person.
I think that comes through years of investing time into your clients and building that trust.
It's absolutely a two-way street.
In this industry, you're looking after people on a mental level, as well as that physical side of things - you're taking full control of people to a certain extent, with their overall health and mind fitness.
The personal trainer/client relationship is also a lot more emotional and connected than people realise, which I don't think many people either know or understand until they've had that experience.
I'll have people tell me things that they haven't told their close friends and family just yet, where I act as a sounding board with that debriefing, there's a lot of talking through mental health issues or what's going on for them, it can be anything and everything.
Usually, the minute they're exercising, people immediately get more vulnerable - whether they're aware of that guard automatically dropping or not - bevause what they're doing, is they're trusting you.
They're emotionally and mentally trusting you to keep them there and hold them in that safe space.
It's always going to come down to commitment when you're training a sporting team and those boys, they started with commitment from the get-go
They are a very a very solid team of boys who were just so determined to get there - they went in with a positive attitude and they finished off with a positive attitude.
Right at the end of our last session, I asked them to form a circle on the ground. They laid on the gym floor for five minutes, with yoga music on, and I said to them to just be still - to be silent, to reflect on their season and what they've achieved this year.
And you could tell, you knew it then and there - they'd earn their spot and they'd been winners since day one.
For a group of 20 blokes who are listening to this one person, this one female trainer - all eyes and ears, complete respect from all of them - they wanted to get all the way to the end, even if they had to go outside of their comfort zone, and they were so determined.
They wanted to get better, they wanted get fitter, they wanted to get stronger. They turned up each session, they were present and they were dedicated.
To be a part of that ... I'm so proud of them.
It's also taken me to another level - professionally and emotionally - to be able to stand in front of such a committed bunch of blokes and get that level of respect from them as a trainer.
They've got my respect in return, because they've earned every bit of it.
For more information on the 2022 Daroo Business Business Awards or to vote, head online to the Cabonne Council website.
Heba Elkurdi's gym, Downtown Fitness, is in the running across the following three categories:
With the event set for November 4, voting will close on September 2022.
