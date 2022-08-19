When it comes to NSW Combined Catholic Colleges (NSW CCC) championships, netball campaigns don't get much better than James Sheahan Catholic High's at Penrith during the week.
After the carnival hadn't been contested since 2019 due to COVID, there was undoubtedly plenty of motivation for the Sheahan side who travelled east with three sides.
The senior year 11/12 and intermediate year 9/10 sides both came away with first placed finishes while the junior year 7/8 side were second on a count back.
For coach Sue Dean, the school's success came down to attitude in a day where most teams played six games overall.
"All three teams played with determination, sportsmanship and teamwork," she said.
"The Sheahan girls demonstrated high levels of skill and were fantastic representatives of their school and of Orange netball."
Across the three divisions teams from Catholic Schools came from all around the state which included Cerdon College Merrylands, St Paul's Booragul, St Mary Star of the Sea Wollongong, St Joseph's East Gosford, St Francis Leeton, Redbend Forbes, St Johns Dubbo, Santa Sabina Strathfield, O'Connor College Armidale, St Mary's Gateshead and St Scholastica's Glebe.
With tough competition throughout the day, success across all three divisions certainly made the three-hour trip worthwhile and Dean added there was no shortage of smiles from the talented group.
"All the girls were very proud of their results," she said.
"The carnival has not been contested since 2019 due to COVID, so all students and staff were ecstatic to be competing again and to achieve first in seniors and intermediates and second on countback in juniors made the trip even better."
For this weekend's Orange Netball Association action, Vipers and Orange High School Hornets will kick off proceedings in round 13 of division one at 1:10pm.
KWS and OCNC Our City Real Estate follow on at 2:30 along with Hawks and Life Studio MID WEST EYES.
LIFE STUDIO and OCNC Craig Harvey Mechanical are the final fixture at 3:50pm.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
