When you think Triple J, you think the radio station, right?
Well when it comes to Western NSW football, Orange has its own version of Triple J.
Joe Hathaway, Jy Kingham and Jack Pinkstone - all masters of their field and all chasing higher football honours.
To make even more of a perfect symmetry; Joe is a striker, Jack a midfielder and Jy plays in defence.
The three will play in late September at Coffs Harbour for under 15s NSW Country in the National Youth Championships with a chance to mix it with the best.
Orange's Glenn Muchena will also join them on the trip, as he ventures to the coast with the 14s side.
"I'm really excited to be part of it, I'm just going to give it my all," the forward said.
There'll be plenty of tough sides to face with metro sides from all around the country apart of the competition.
For Hathaway and Pinkstone, the excitement of playing comes from facing the high calibre opponents.
"I really enjoy the challenge and the thought of winning against these big teams," Joe said.
Jack Pinkstone: "I like being the underdog and surprising the fancier teams."
Qualification for the NSW Country squad has come off the back of impressive performances for Western NSW along with the four being part of the talented support program.
The travel to Coffs Harbour won't be a daunting task with all four regularly making trips to Sydney for Western NSW.
Along with travelling for Western NSW, Kingham is also part of development squads for Sydney FC and he's excited to try and impress important stakeholders at the championships.
"I'm really keen to show Australia what we can do," he said.
The Under 14 and 15 boys will play from 26-30 September with nine state and territory member federations competing over five days to not only claim the coveted national title, but to impress attending national team and technical staff from Football Australia.
The National Youth Championships will be held for the first time since 2019, and is Football Australia's premier national youth tournament forming an important part of the talent identification program and the national team pathway.
Many current Socceroos and Commonwealth Bank Matildas are NYC alumni, with many players at this year's event destined for junior and senior national team selection.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
