It's do-or-die season for Orange Hawks but they're familiar with the territory.
After a 32-6 win over Cowra Magpies in their initial knockout Group 10 League Tag semi-final, Hawks have a simple equation ahead of them again.
Advertisement
Lose to Bathurst St Pat's and its Mad Monday - win and they're up against Orange CYMS in the grand final.
And if they're able to make the big dance, it's a large tick on the whiteboard of 2022 ambitions.
"From the start of the season, we've made making the grand final a goal of ours," captain Bec Ford said.
"The past few years we have always fallen one short, getting beaten by St Pat's in a couple of grand finals or having the season cancelled due to COVID. This year we were able to add a couple more quality players from Woodbridge to finalise our team."
The two blues will come into the game full of energy after three wins in a row, knocking off CYMS 12-4 in round thirteen and consecutive wins against Cowra.
This weekend's match against St Pat's in Mudgee will also be the first time they've played three games in a row since early in the season after the competition was full of bye rounds.
"Three in a row has been great for the confidence levels. We are an extremely talented side, so it has been good to build momentum moving forward," Ford said.
"The consistency (of matches) has helped us tighten up a few aspects of our game. We've been able to get some quality training sessions in too, and transfer those skills onto the park."
And while Hawks haven't been able to knock off St Pat's this year, they went so very close in round six with a 26-24 defeat.
For the Hawks skipper, victory will come off her side's mindset.
"I believe we have been building and improving our cohesion throughout the year. To get the win over Pats, I think the girls need to believe in their own ability and go into the game with a can do attitude," she said.
"We have a very strong team across the park, but we will need to minimise all errors and complete sets. If we can throw the ball around, get through our sets, that's when we are most dangerous."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.