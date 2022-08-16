The Local Government Area of Cabonne has been declared a natural disaster state as a preventative measure with government officials cautious of the immense flooding currently occurring in the state's north.
Northern NSW copped a hammering on the rainfall front throughout June and July with much of that water flowing through the Barwon and Namoi Rivers, which will then wind along the Barwon Darling River system which occupies large parts of western and inland NSW.
As a result, the Cabonne LGA has been included in the Commonwealth-State Disaster declaration announced on Tuesday, which also included the addition of the Walgett LGA.
That takes the number of LGAs set to receive assistance via the jointly funded Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) to 44.
We stand ready to extend the assistance we've already provided New South Wales as further needs are identified.- Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Senator Murray Watt
Nationals MLC Sam Farraway said the natural disaster declaration would unlock much needed funds to support residents potentially in the firing line of this flooding event.
"Supporting our community during this trying time is incredibly important and I welcome the announcement that Cabonne Council has been included in the Commonwealth-State Disaster declaration," Mr Farraway said.
"With this announcement our community can now access a range of support measures under the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
"I am encouraging individuals, businesses and primary producers affected by the floods to speak with Service NSW about the support available to help build back after this extreme weather event."
Assistance available under the DRFA for the Cabonne Local Government Area may include:
The natural disaster declaration also unlocks assistance for Cabonne Council to restore and repair roads.
A number of roads across Cabonne were impacted by some of the rainfall we experienced across Orange in late July and August, too.
Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Senator Murray Watt, said river system flooding resulting from the late June event has now impacted regions further inland.
"The rain may have stopped, but the impact continues as floodwaters make their way down the Barwon and Namoi river systems, leaving councils with major repair works to their road infrastructure," Minister Watt said.
New South Wales Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said significant recovery support will be required to support flood-affected individuals, families, farmers and business owners.
"The number of LGAs subject to a natural disaster declaration demonstrates the wide-reaching impact of the June-July flood event, stretching from Shoalhaven in the south to Kempsey in the north, and now extending as far as Cabonne and Walgett," Ms Cooke said.
For more information and assistance visit: www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods.
