Construction job bonanza expected after battery project approved for Wallerawang

Updated August 16 2022 - 12:33am, first published August 15 2022 - 10:30pm
An artist's impression of the Wallerawang battery. Photo: GREENSPOT

UP to 100 construction jobs and five ongoing operational jobs are expected to be created by a big battery project on the site of Wallerawang's old coal-fired power station.

