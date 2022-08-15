UP to 100 construction jobs and five ongoing operational jobs are expected to be created by a big battery project on the site of Wallerawang's old coal-fired power station.
The NSW Department of Planning and Environment approved the $400 million Wallerawang 9 Battery project last week.
Advertisement
"It is not every day that there is formal government approval and strong community support for a $400 million investment in this city," Lithgow mayor Maree Statham said.
"The fact is we are presently witnessing an unprecedented level of investment in Lithgow in new forms of energy generation and storage with a number of major proposals currently being advanced.
"This $400 million project sends a strong message to others that there is real potential here, and it is a catalyst for exploring additional investment in other sectors which can provide new, diverse and sustainable employment opportunities.
"The council's administration has already turned their attention to how the city can benefit through complementary economic activities made possible by the investment.
"We are stepping forward to encourage accelerated planning of the Wallerawang precinct as a significant local employment area.
"Also, we are at an advanced stage of developing a new water scheme for the city which can support future economic growth including water-intensive industries."
Development company Greenspot - which acquired the old power station site in September 2020 and which had explored the idea of having a waste-to-energy project there - says the Wallerawang battery is likely to store energy from a large area.
"The Central West-Orana Renewable Energy Zone is expected to unlock three gigawatts of wind and solar generation by the mid-2020s," Greenspot CEO Brett Hawkins said.
"We have secured an approval for a major energy storage project here in Wallerawang which may play a role in making that a reality."
The iconic chimney stacks at the Wallerawang power station were demolished in November last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.