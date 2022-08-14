If Trundle's Connor Farrer isn't the best player in Woodbridge Cup then he's definitely the best hooker.
The Welshman who has represented his country on the international stage has taken his game to another level this season and is the Boomers best on ground almost every weekend.
After a field goal from Boomers stalwart Adam Hall was charged down, the hooker took matters into his own hands.
Close to the line, with Hall set up for a field goal, he fooled defenders and slotted it himself to shock the home crowd at Wade Park.
"I just thought there's no other option really, it was just a spur of the moment thing," he said post-game.
But with that talent comes a target on his back.
And it's one Trundle Boomers stalwart Adam Hall believes is being exploited, speaking after his side's 23-12 extra-time loss to Canowindra Tigers on Sunday afternoon.
"He's a tank, honestly a little beast," he said.
"He gets targeted every week and to his credit every week he hops up but it's getting to the point where something needs to be done about it, it can't keep happening."
Farrer received two penalties for late shots in the loss to Canowindra, both times he was clearly in agony, and both times he got up.
When Canowindra continued to attack the line of Trundle in the second-half, you could argue Farrer was somehow involved in nearly every tackle.
Twice, when the Tigers were attacking the line 10 to 20 metres out, Farrer came up with one-on-one strips that just left you in awe.
Next week at Trundle, the Boomers will face the Warriors again and if they're to go all the way in this Woodbridge Cup - which they're capable of - then Farrer will be a massive part of that.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
