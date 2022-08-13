A Warrior warning has been sent to the rest of Woodbridge Cup.
With a strong form line coming into their elimination semi-final, Orange United Warriors doubled down and made a statement, defeating Condobolin Rams 40-10 at Wade Park.
Advertisement
Both sides had to prepare for wet conditions after a hail storm earlier in the day made for a muddy cricket pitch at the ground.
"It was that slippery out there," Warriors captain-coach Jake Kelly laughed.
"The cricket pitch was honestly awful, everyone tried to stay away from it for as long as possible."
An early sign of Orange's dominance came in the first set with 60 metres gained off three tackles from the kick off.
After 15 minutes the Warriors had tries to Kurt Beahan and Ben French and it looked as if Condobolin could be in for a long day.
However, the Rams fought back in the next 10 minutes to make it 12-10. Big, tall fullback Phar Nicholson was too hard to stop close to the line for Condobolin while a great hit and spin landed Tyson Smith his own four-pointer.
From there it was all the Warriors with the home side holding a 24-10 lead at half-time.
The second half saw winger Kyran Ah-See insert himself into the game with a try in the 47th minute before a Jake Kelly grubber put Josh Dugan over 10-minutes later.
Ah See found the try-line again thanks to a Dugan assist in the 67th minute as the score sat 36-10.
Orange's most exciting try for the day would come three minutes later when French made a break down the left sideline before grubbing inside to Matt Fuller who put the finishing touches on a 40-10 victory.
For Kelly, the large tally of points is exactly what he wanted to see.
"That was unreal, I'm so proud of the effort. We came here wanting to put a big score on, and that's exactly what we've done," he said.
"We had a patch there where we got tired and got a bit sloppy but we definitely turned it back around and put some more points on."
Condobolin captain-coach Mitch Dinsey believes the weight of errors proved costly for his side.
Advertisement
"It's honestly the exact same as every game this year, dropped balls followed by penalties and when it's over and over again you're just never going to be in the game," he said.
The Rams also had to contend with a number of outs, particularly Woodbridge representative hooker Tyrone Johnstone who was unavailable.
"Last five weeks we've had commitment issues ... we've been ravaged with injuries and our other hooker has a suspension so that makes it pretty hard," Dinsey added.
With the aforementioned mud drenching the middle of the ground, Kelly added it was great to see his side adapt from their usual game plan.
"That could've been a real game-changer, especially when we've got so much speed, we couldn't really utilise it through the guts there like we usually do," he explained.
Advertisement
"It's the same for Condobolin, they couldn't really utilise their outside backs as much, the ball couldn't get out there because of the wet."
Another string to the Warriors bow as been significant positional changes with Josh Dugan moving from fullback to centre and Matt Fuller switching from hooker to halfback with Dale Jones.
Ben French's change to fullback has worked wonders for the Warriors and with a try and assist to his name, Kelly said it'll be near impossible to take it off him.
"Benny French at the back is killing it so we can't really take the 1 off him. Duges (Josh Dugan) has moved to centre to tighten up the defence and it creates a lot of options outside and now Matty and I are in the halves ... just to have that bit of electrifying movement in the middle there," he explained.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.