Orange Cafe owner Arthur Aube all for it but other businesses yet to be sold on Lords Place upgrade

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
August 12 2022 - 8:00am
LET'S DO IT: Crema's Arthur Aube is all for Orange City Council's proposed upgrade of Lords Place between Summer Street and Kite Street. Photo KATE BOWYER

MORE green space is welcome but the loss of 23 parking spaces in Orange City Council's proposed Lords Place south upgrade is a major sticking point for businesses on the block.

