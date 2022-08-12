MORE green space is welcome but the loss of 23 parking spaces in Orange City Council's proposed Lords Place south upgrade is a major sticking point for businesses on the block.
The upgrade to Lords Place between Summer and Kite Streets has received a $500,000 NSW Government grant while council has also committed $900,000 in this year's budget to the project.
Council staff unveiled the plan to businesses earlier this month and parking features heavily in the feedback featured in a report that will put before councillors at this Tuesday's council meeting, where it is recommended for a 14-day public exhibition.
Real estate agent Roger Eddy from Raine and Horne said once gone, the 23 spaces would be gone forever and unlike metropolitan areas, Orange did not have a big public transport network.
"Beautification is great but like anything, it's got to be taking into consideration the business houses in the street," he said.
"That loss of carparking we'll never get back - there's no talk the Ophir Car Park will become a multi-level car park because it's going to be cost prohibitive," he said.
Mr Eddy said the proposal, which features parklets and outdoor seating for 120, would benefit eateries on the street.
"But we have a streetscape that has a very, very, very mixed business structure. There's probably nine, 10 restaurants ... and something like 30-odd, general businesses, offices. retail.
"The loss of 23 car spaces ... that's potentially every hour on the hour, 23 clients that can't get a car park in Lords Place, so they have to go elsewhere, based on the fact that's it's hourly, 23 customers an hour by an eight hour day is effectively 184 customers that can't potentially park in Lords Place."
He also said council's existing pods, like the one outside Crema and another installed as part of the McNamara Lane's FutureCity rejuvenation, weren't utilised.
"Orange's climatic conditions do not allow or favour alfresco dining and seating all year round, day and night," he said.
However, coffee shop owner Arthur Aube said he supported the proposal.
"I've seen the plans, I love it," Mr Aube, who owns Crema, said.
Mr Aube said he could understand some landlords being concerned the loss of parking may impact on the value of their properties.
"But moving forward but I don't think it should. I think if it's going to beautify the street they should be happy with it.," he said, adding he thought council could go further.
"I would love it if they closed this whole street off and made it a piazza."
Mr Aube said he didn't think the extra outdoor dining space would be traded off against the takeaway coffee trade.
"There's still parking, it's going to change but at the end of the day, people want to come for coffee, they'll come and find parking ... come a bit earlier, walk a little bit further ... nothing is that far unless you're coming from North Orange!
"At the end of the day some people are going to complain but I think the majority would be happy with the fact the council is investing money into Lords Place, especially if you're in Lords Place."
McGrath Real Estate director Josh Fitzgerald said he was generally supportive of the upgrade.
"Obviously I'm not excited about losing 20-odd car parks and also not overly excited about the amount of time it will take to complete. There will be a disruption for that time which won't be great but I still think it's something positive, it will be great for the business owners, the pubs and restaurants and coffee shops that need that space."
He said loss of parking could be remediated by a proposal to limit some spaces to 15 minutes and keeping the Ophir Car Park free.
"People will have to learn to park another 50 metres away which isn't too bad," he said.
After considering the concept plans, Alfio's Restaurant and Pizzeria's Salvo Sciuto said his big concern was traffic safety and visibility, especially around the Post Office lane intersection.
"That laneway is the only access to 45 shops in the City Centre," he said explaining he could see problem with drivers reversing into parallel parking near that laneway, especially after the street was made one-lane each way.
He also wasn't sold on the value of outdoor dining space and was also concerned about garbage collection.
"Within a kilometre's radius we've got Matthews Park, Robertson Park and Cook Park. They're green spaces. You wouldn't put a car park in a green space so why put a green space in a car park?"
Regional Manager at RIS Insurance Steve Duff questioned the necessity of the upgrade.
"We have walk-ins, some of them are older and they like to park close, what's the parking going to be like and where will they have to park to access businesses such as ours?
"It's hard to get a park here at the best of times. Really, is this necessary?
"What impacts is it going to have and what improvements will it have on people's lives."
Mr Duff was also not a fan of the completed upgrade on the Lords Place block to the north of Summer Street and the civic square revamp.
"I see what's happened down in front of the Royal and I see what's happened there. Sometimes it's a traffic nightmare, that pedestrian crossing is an accident waiting to happen, you can't see people walking across the road down there - is that going to happen here?
"I'm just unsure of the necessity of it and who's life is it going to change and improve?"
Mr Eddy also touched on the traffic impact on the northern side and said that carry through to the southern side.
"On a busy Friday afternoon and busy periods, the cars can be banked up from, heading north, the civic centre roundabout all the way back over Summer Street. There's been instances where people can't even turn from Summer Street, heading east, they can't turn left."
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
