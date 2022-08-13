It was their first ever Woodbridge title but unfortunately the following few years weren't ideal as the Rams encountered a significant lean patch.
But if you ask this year's captain-coach and halfback Mitch Dinsey, they're on the up.
Speaking after his side were bundled out of the competition in a knockout semi-final against Orange United Warriors, Dinsey couldn't have been happier for his side's performance over the year.
"Honestly we've been so bad the last few years, we lacked any passion so this year was really just a stepping stone," he said.
"We were hoping to get things in the right direction, we've got a real good group of blokes, there's a lot of us that get along so hopefully we can keep that crew together and go again next year."
The Rams will look back on their 2022 season as one of success after setting a goal of finals in the 12-team competition.
Some of their biggest efforts weren't wins though.
A three-hour trip to Bathurst in round four eventuated in a 22-all draw with CSU Mungoes while they also went close to pulling off the upset of the season in round eight, with Manildra only just sneaking in a home ground 22-18 victory.
Dinsey added the loss of some of his best players hurt the side when they were looking at their most lethal.
"Mid-year we looked like we could've done quite well but a few injuries to key players and losing TJ (Tyrone Johnstone) for finals didn't help," he added.
Condobolin will look to move up the ladder next year and Dinsey hinted that a few inclusions from Forbes may come on board.
Rams' Tyrone Johnstone and David White were also part of the Woodbridge Cup representative side, along with Tyannua Goolagong and Nickita Kirby in the women's side and Franklin Ross from Youth League.
While the men's season is over, Condobolin still have a lot to look forward to with their League Tag side winning 38-6 over Canowindra on Saturday.
Their Youth League side also finished third and play Grenfell Goannas at Manildra on Sunday.
Rammette Chyanne Goolagong was also selected to represent the under 18s Australian Indigenous Oztag side at the Oztag World Cup in July.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
