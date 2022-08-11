Hindsight is a magical thing, isn't it?
When it comes to my Woodbridge Cup predictions before the 2022 season started, I'd love to call on hindsight and change a few decisions.
Advertisement
But 2/12 isn't bad surely?
We'll focus on the two first - it's always good to start with the positives.
Prediction: Rhinos 1st , Canowindra 2nd; 2022 finish: Rhinos 1st, Canowindra 2nd.
I wouldn't say I was committing to much of a hot take by putting Manildra and Canowindra on top of the table.
And hurrah, the prediction has prevailed with Manildra finishing the season with only one loss, which came in their last match against Canowindra.
The Tigers had to overcome a hiccup in round two where they lost to Peak Hill 24-22, and from there they've been all guns blazing. You get the feeling Canowindra are suited to the big games and they're definitely likely to feature in the big dance this season.
Prediction: 3rd; 2022 finish: 6th.
Now it's time for where I went wrong.
With undoubtedly the biggest signing in the history of Woodbridge Cup, Orange United looked like they were going to give the competition a significant shake.
After a close loss in round one to Peak Hill without Josh Dugan, the Warriors made a statement when the fullback debuted against Grenfell in round two with a 48-24 win.
Close losses continued to hurt the Warriors throughout the season with Manildra staging an almighty comeback in round four to win 24-22 before Canowindra defeated them 28-24 in round seven and Trundle's Connor Farrar kicked a field goal the next round for a 27-26 victory.
Injuries and unavailability cruelled the Warriors from round 10 to 12 before two wins to end the season has placed Orange in a knockout semi-final against Condobolin at Wade Park.
To go so close to victory against Manildra, Canowindra and Trundle suggests the talent is there for the Warriors. And with Dugan in their squad, the former Kangaroo is more than capable of putting the side on his back and taking them to glory. We might've been given a glimpse of that too with Dugan scoring a double against CSU last round.
Advertisement
Prediction: 4th; 2022 finish: 8th.
After traditionally dominating the Mid-West competition, I thought CSU would give Woodbridge Cup a real hot crack.
Talon Hodge's clearance request being denied just before the season started wasn't great for CSU but theirr early season form was strong with two wins.
An inability to knock off the big teams has proved costly and now they face one of the hardest tasks imaginable in Woodbridge - a knockout semi-final at Peak Hill against Peak Hill.
Advertisement
Prediction: 5th; 2022 finish: 3rd.
I was a little bit closer here but putting the Boomers outside of the top four was criminal.
One of the most dominant teams in the past decade, any side that has Adam Hall and Connor Farrar is going to do well and those two have undoubtedly been key.
In round three, the 30-0 loss to Canowindra was probably one of Trundle's worst performances of the year and they backed it up with a 44-16 loss to Peak Hill.
From there they seemed to draw a line in the sand and didn't lose a single game. Bringing out of retirement Group 11 premiership winner Ben Robinson helped add experience to the Boomers and they're definitely one to watch this final series.
Prediction: 6th; 2022 finish: 11th.
Advertisement
It's been an extremely disappointing season for the Bulls in first grade.
I thought the acquisition of Steve 'Boof' Lane would provide some guidance around the park but unfortunately the cattle hasn't been there.
On a positive note, their Youth League team did finish minor-premiers, with a lot of those players representing first grade as well.
No doubt, the advice received from Bubba Kennedy over the season will provide those youngsters with valuable knowledge that'll reap rewards over the years.
Advertisement
Prediction: 7th; 2022 finish: 5th.
After watching Peak Hill defeat Orange 24-22 in round one, I knew I'd made a mistake.
The Roosters had an aggression about them that'd be hard to match and before you knew it they were unbeaten after six games.
But as it is in this competition, dropping games has a detrimental affect with a mid-season slump of three losses in a row proving costly.
A full strength Peak Hill side will be dangerous in this final series though, and their previous unbeaten run was no fluke.
Advertisement
Prediction: 8th; 2022 finish: 12th.
A season to forget for Eugowra, and a prediction to forget here.
Big losses at the start of a season aren't good for any team and it no doubt hurt the confidence of the Golden Eagles.
Recruitment will be paramount for Eugowra next season.
Prediction: 9th, 2022 finish: 10th.
Advertisement
With a young squad, it was always going to be a tough season for the Blue Heelers.
Defence was the downfall for Cargo, conceding the most points in the competition.
One performance they can be proud of was their 52-12 win over Molong at home as the 2002 premiership side watched on.
Prediction: 10th; 2022 finish: 4th.
This was one of the worst predictions, by far. Although, sitting with three wins and three losses after six rounds, I thought I might've been in with a chance.
Advertisement
I was wrong.
Oberon have won eight in a row since round six, knocking off the Warriors twice in that sequence.
While the Tigers have had a somewhat easy draw to finish the season - playing no one in the top four - there's still plenty of quality within that squad. A semi-final at Manildra will be the real test of whether they're contenders or pretenders.
Prediction: 11th; 2022 finish: 9th.
The Goannas will be disappointed they're out of the finals hunt in first grade with the Woodbridge Cup grand final to be hosted by Grenfell.
But fear not, their League Tag and Youth League sides are right in the mix.
Advertisement
While it wasn't the most successful season for first grade, there was a nice farewell to come out of it - father and son duo Garry and Brendan Hewen both finished their coaching and playing careers respectively after a long association with the Goannas.
Prediction: 12th; 2022 finish: 7th.
After talking to Rams captain-coach Mitch Dinsey, I immediately regretted this prediction.
There was an air of confidence from Dinsey about his side's chances after a few lean seasons.
Advertisement
Some handy acquisitions like Tyronne (TJ) Johnstone propelled Condobolin into finals contention and some shock results.
A 22-18 loss to Manildra might not seem like much but challenging the Rhinos at their home ground was an almighty feat.
A challenge awaits against Orange this weekend and the Rams will want to travel well if they're a chance at an upset.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.