It started off as a 30-all draw. And it's now ended as a 30-all draw.
But somewhere in the middle, it was a 30-26 win to Orange CYMS.
Advertisement
In round 15 of Group 10 reserve grade, Bathurst Panthers and Orange CYMS were locked in a tight battle as CYMS fought to stay in touch with a finals spot.
When full-time arrived the screen came to life, but with 13 minutes remaining on the screen.
Confusion reigned with toing-and-froing between both teams and in the time-keepers box.
During the time of confusion, Panthers were able to score to lock it all up at 30-all, with full-time blown after the fact.
Orange CYMS appealed the result to Group 10 Rugby League and won with the score changed to a 30-26 win in their favour.
Bathurst Panthers had since taken the case to NSW Rugby League to re-appeal the round 15 result.
Group 10 Rugby League have confirmed that Bathurst Panthers' appeal was a success with CYMS bowing out of the finals race and Lithgow's Mad Monday celebrations coming to an end as they prepare for an unexpected semi-final clash with Blayney.
Orange CYMS president Cam Jones was contacted for comment but didn't wish to discuss the decision.
CYMS did offer the following statement on Facebook after the Central Western Daily reached out:
"As a club, we have to accept the decision at this time regarding our match against Bathurst Panthers a fortnight ago being declared a draw," the statement read.
"We have provided all information but at this time we need to accept this.
"We would appreciate that all members of our club refrain from posting negative or degrading comments on social media or other social platforms. Further information will be provided at a later stage."
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.