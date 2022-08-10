Central Western Daily
Breaking

Orange CYMS and Bathurst Panthers round 15 Group 10 reserve grade result declared a draw after appeal to NSW Rugby League

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated August 10 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNFORTUNATE: Luke Trott and his Orange CYMS reserve grade teammates won't appear in the Group 10 reserve grade finals series. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN

It started off as a 30-all draw. And it's now ended as a 30-all draw.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.