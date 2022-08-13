The Women's Global Disc Golf Event is an annual Disc Golf tournament held on hundreds of courses around the world over the same weekend and while this event is designed as a celebration and acknowledgement of women in Disc Golf it was an event open to both males and females, as well as professional and amateur players.
This year's event took place last weekend, with seven different courses around Australia hosting events concurrently. Our regional event was held in Dubbo with a strong crew of Central West Disc Golf members from Molong and Orange making the trip to compete on the challenging 18 hole Dubbo course.
Two rounds were completed over Sunday with our local players performing well and taking out a number of the divisions.
Molong's Lauren Warner took out the Novice Female Division with a solid score of +28 while rising local star Lydia Philpott cleaned up in the Junior Female Division on +45.
In the amateur men's divisions Orange's Anthony Wharton took out novice men's division with a score of +29, Molong's Kyle Warner claimed the recreational men's division with an impressive -3 and Orange's Chris Loog took out the men's intermediate division with a solid final score of -6.
In the professional division CWDG President Kevin Costa took out the men's pro division and overall event champion with a final score of -12.
The great results of our local players further showcase the strength of Disc Golf here in the Central West and we look forward to more big events coming up in the near future, including hosting the NSW State Championships in Molong in October.
