A FIBRO cottage on Casey Street which changed hands for $310,000 two years ago has been earmarked for demolition to make way for a two-lot subdivision.
The three-bedroom cottage at 20 Casey Street, which is on the southern side of the street, will be replaced by a single storey dwelling at the front of the block while a second, two-storey home will be built at the back.
According to an online real estate platform 20 Casey Street is valued at $583,000. It was last sold on July 2020 for $310,000. Prior to that it changed hands in April 2013 for $215,000 while in March 2007 it went for $150,000.
According to the development application by Ivan Zhang for property owners Zhang Building and Development, the cottage, two deciduous trees, a garage and shed will be removed to make way for the two free-standing dwellings.
The first, to front the street will be a single-storey and three bedroom, with an ensuite, attached single garage and open plan living, main bathroom and kitchen while the second at the rear of the block with be two storey.
It will feature four bedrooms, one with an ensuite, open plan living spaces and a single garage which will be accessed via a driveway on the western side of the development.
Both will feature some brickwork with timber cladding and Colorbond roofing.
The existing home, the style of which is common along this block of Casey Street at its most westerly end, is on a block of just over 630 square metres and which backs on to Jaeger Reserve. The footprint of the new buildings will take up 60 per cent of that space.
The DA says the existing cottage is consistent with the architectural style of fibro housing, which consists of fibro sheeting on timber battens.
"Fibro" is an colloquialism for fibrous cement sheet. It's a building product that uses a fibrous material, most commonly asbestos, to reinforce thin cement sheets.
The area is part of the Bletchington Heritage area, but the DA, which is on display until August 22, states the cottage is of little heritage value as it was more than likely constructed after the 1910 to 1950s timeframe for the area, which features a mix of Federation, Mid-Victorian and Californian Bungalow styles.
The DA also states the single-storey scale of homes on the street will be maintained by the two-storey dwelling being placed on the back lot, which also means shadowing will fall mainly into Jaeger Reserve.
It says the proposed dwellings have also been designed in sympathy with the neighbourhood and their construction is the second stage of the development after the demolition and creation of two lots.
The trees to be demolished are introduced species and not a part of the streetscape.
Also on display until August 22 is a proposal to subdivide land at 33 Maramba Road into six Torrens title and 15 community title lots.
The Torrens lots will have frontage onto Maramba Road and Sophie Drive while 14 community lots will be accessed via a private road, the 15th community lot.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
