Central Western Daily
Council

Orange infill development continues with Casey Street cottage next to follow the trend

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
August 8 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEMOLITION: 20 Casey Street will be replaced by two dwellings.

A FIBRO cottage on Casey Street which changed hands for $310,000 two years ago has been earmarked for demolition to make way for a two-lot subdivision.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.