Central Western Daily

Two earthquakes recorded across the Central West, August 7

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated August 8 2022 - 4:27am, first published 4:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shake, rattle and roll: Twin quakes recorded across the region

There were two earthquakes recorded in the Central West during the early hours of Sunday morning, according to Geoscience Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.