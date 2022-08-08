Shake, rattle and roll: Twin quakes recorded across the region

There were two earthquakes recorded in the Central West during the early hours of Sunday morning, according to Geoscience Australia.
The Federal department recorded a 2.3 magnitude quake at 1.05am on Sunday morning and a 2.6 magnitude quake at 3.44am.
According to the information from the Geoscience Australia website the quakes were recorded at a depth of 10km.
The data showed that the epicentre of the 1.05am quake was about 8km from Young towards the Burrangong area while the 3.44am quake was 10km in the Memagong area towards Temora.
There have been no reports of damage and many people who have commented on social media have said they didn't feel or hear anything.
There were three reports to Geoscience Australia that the quakes were felt with two near or in Young and one report from Maimuru.
There was a third quake recorded on Sunday morning prior to the two near Young with a 2.5 magnitude quake recorded near Talbingo between Canberra and Albury at 12.03am.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
