From 2pm on Friday afternoon until the gates opened at 5pm, Pym and Elliott Streets in Millthorpe were a hive of activity as flouro clad volunteers prepared for the return of the Millthorpe Night Markets, the opening event of this year's Orange Winter Fire Festival.
The volunteers rolled out barrells, lifted tables into place, sparked up the fires and helped stallholders set up before then checking the bonafides of those presenting entry tickets or paying cash at the gates.
There was a really positive atmosphere.- Millthorpe Village Committee president Nick Anagnostaras
Food trucks lined both streets dishing out festival classics like pulled beef or pork, souvlaki, and plenty of hot chips.
Drink vendors kept those who indulged in a tipple with a touch of inner warmth whilst the younger crowds enjoyed giant marshmallows on a stick courtesy of the Millthorpe Youth Club.
Millthorpe Village Committee president Nick Anagnostaras said that the committee was very pleased with how the event ran.
"We had over 3500 people come to the festival and we were so lucky that Mother Nature looked after us with clear skies," he said.
"It was so enjoyable to see kids with smiles on their faces at the synthetic ice rink and during the fireworks. There was a really positive atmosphere."
Mr Anagnostaras said that the committee was already looking forward to next year's event and would take on board any of the suggestions and feedback from this year's night market.
"It's been three years since the last one so we recognise that there is room for improvement and welcome all feedback on how we can make it better next year," he said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
