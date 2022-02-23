subscribers-only,

THE National Earthquake Alerts Centre Australia is investigating reports of an earthquake 26km south of Orange on Wednesday morning. Website Volcano Discovery is reporting a quake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale struck the Panuara area on Wednesday at 1.45am. The quake was 5.7km underground. The last earthquake to hit the Orange region was in May 4 last year with a 2.4 quake felt by residents in west Orange at 10.26am. The epicentre was north of Mount Canobolas in Glenwood State Forest. On that occasion people reported hearing a deep rumble and feeling windows shake as the quake struck. The depth of the earthquake was 10km underground. An earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter Scale struck Orange in February 2020. In December 2019 a 2.8 magnitude quake was recorded outside Gulgong and in July 2018 an earthquake about 5km from Cadia Valley mine measured 3.8 on the Richter Scale.

