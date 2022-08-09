Central Western Daily
Court

Smoking weed and having a driver's licence 'mutually exclusive', Orange Local Court magistrate tells Zachary James Hastie-Lawler

William Davis
By William Davis
August 9 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Random police breath and drug testing in Orange, NSW. PHOTO: Australian Community Media.

Smoking marijuana and maintaining a driving licence are "mutually exclusive" exploits, a repeat-offender has been warned.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.