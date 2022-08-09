Smoking marijuana and maintaining a driving licence are "mutually exclusive" exploits, a repeat-offender has been warned.
Zachary James Hastie-Lawler - of Icely Road - pled guilty in Orange Local Court to driving after consuming illicit drugs.
The 20-year-old had been randomly pulled over on Glenroi Avenue in April, behind the wheel of his parents' black Holden Commodore.
Hastie-Lawler's licence was already suspended at the time for drink driving, but he said the car was only being driven to move it off his parents' driveway.
An initial oral fluid test showed a positive result for marijuana, and a secondary test processed at an independent lab in Lidcombe confirmed this.
"Having a [NSW drivers licence] and a liking for cannabis are mutually exclusive," Magistrate David Day said.
"If you like to smoke cannabis or grind it up and put it in cookies ... it's detectable for up to six weeks."
Hastie-Lawler faced court without legal representation. He was convicted, fined $660, and suspended from driving for six months.
