Magistrate David Day baffled by seizure of credit card knives and knuckledusters at Orange Courthouse

By Court Reporter
Updated August 4 2022 - 11:46pm, first published August 3 2022 - 9:00pm
CHECK POINT: Security coordinator Superintendent Jarrett Towns screening belongings at the entrance to Orange Courthouse on the day of the entreance renovation ceremony in October 2020. Photo: TANYA MARSCHKE

A magistrate has spoken out about the number of weapons that are confiscated by sheriffs at Orange Courthouse each week saying it baffles him that people would bring such weapons to a Courthouse.

