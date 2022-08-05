Central Western Daily
Court

Jamal Cutmore in Orange court after theft from Bathurst taxi driver, stealing quad bike near Kinross State Forest

By Court Reporter
Updated August 5 2022 - 9:12am, first published 7:30am
LOCKED UP: A 21-year-old man has faced court for stealing from a taxi driver and breaking into a farm shed and riding away on the farmer's quad bike after getting bogged at Kinross State Forest. FILE PHOTOS

A man who said he spends his entire Newstart allowance on drugs complained he was "always being harassed" by the police when he was participating in a sentencing assessment for stealing a quad bike, possession of stolen property and robbing a taxi driver.

