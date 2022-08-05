It's not often you'd find Orange Hawks supporting Lithgow Workies, but this weekend you might see a few Hawks hoodies at Carrington Park on Sunday.
That's because Lithgow's opponents, Bathurst Panthers, currently sit one point above Hawks in a finals spot of the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) Group 10 pool.
"I'm not a religious man, but I'm praying they get it done," Hawks coach Shane Rodney laughed.
But before they worry about Lithgow, there's an even bigger task at hand for Hawks as they travel to Sid Kallas Oval to play Cowra Magpies on Saturday afternoon.
A win will put them ahead of Panthers with everything riding on that Carrington Park fixture.
With the result of that game out of their control, Rodney is simply ensuring his troops are focused on the Cowra task.
"For us, we just have to take care of ourselves, if we get our job done then we'll worry about other results over the weekend so that's our focus," he said.
"We've put ourselves in this situation where we have to win, if the result goes our way and if we're lucky enough to play next weekend then we do but nothing's guaranteed. We have to go to Cowra and get a job done."
Hawks come into the game with indifferent form after beating Orange CYMS 20-16 three rounds ago before suffering a 36-14 loss to Forbes. They then had the bye last weekend.
"The bye came at a good time, our last start against Forbes we picked up a few injuries so it's good we could re-group a bit and focus on who's available this week," he said.
"I thought Forbes were a really good team - they played fast and physical. It's an 80-minute game, we were up at half-time and then got rolled pretty easy in the second half, there was a few stages there where it could've gone either way but they just handled things a bit better than us but our guys took a lot of confidence out of it."
For this weekend's game, Hawks will hope their two Fijian flyers Marika Turagaiviu and Waqasaqa Qiolevu will be able to contribute with tries as they make their sixth appearance for the club.
Turagaiviu currently has three to his name, including a double against Parkes while Qiolevu has crossed once, playing in the centres.
Rodney added they've begun to find their feet in the town and at the club.
"They both settled in really well, it took them a little while to find their feet but they're really comfortable around the guys and the guys enjoy having them around. Each game they've been improving which has been pleasing," he said.
"In Fiji it's all about physicality and flair so (they've just had to learn) a little more structure and knowing the players around them and what they do and that helps their game as well."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
