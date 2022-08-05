Round 16
GROUP 10 POOL
Advertisement
Saturday, August 6
Sid Kallas Oval, Cowra (league tag starts 11am)
COWRA: 1 Darcy Howard, 2 Thomas Thuaux, 3 Zac Browne, 4 Thomas Rose, 5 Joe Waters, 6 Jyedn Murray, 7 Jack Grant, 8 Blake Duncombe, 9 Jack Nobes, 10 TBC, 11 Toby Apps, 12 Brendan Tidswell, 13 TBC; Bench: 14 Jake Slattrery, 15 Bobby Jefferies, 16 David Doran, 17 Josh Newling. Captain-coach: Jack Nobes.
HAWKS: TBC
Sunday, August 7
Wade Park, Orange (under 18s start 10am)
CYMS: 1 Nick Murphy, 2 Liam Wilson, 3 Marcel Ikinofo, 4 Dion Jones, 5 Jordan Clark, 6 Josefa Lasagavibau, 7 Daniel Mortimer, 8 Cameron Jones, 9 Patrick Williams, 10 Ethan McKellar, 11 Curtis Cantwell, 12 Alex McMillan, 13 Liam Kennedy, 14 Josh Board, 15 Ethan Kennedy, 16 Nicolas Law, 17 Kaeden Dixon. Captain-coach Daniel Mortimer.
MUDGEE: 1 David West, 2 Charlie Clayton, 3 Corin Smith, 4 Nathan Orr, 5 Jake Durrant, 6 Jack Littlejohn, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Casey Burgess, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Clay Priest, 11 Hudson Brown, 12 Cody Godden, 13 Ben Thompson; Bench: 14 Chad Chander, 15 Andrew Bain, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Jack Littlejohn.
Carrington Park, Bathurst (league tag starts 10am)
PANTHERS: 1 Josh Rivett, 2 Desi Doolan, 3 Aiden Ryan, 4 Mac Atkins, 5 Charlie Hutchings, 6 Noah Griffiths, 7 Joey Bugg, 8 Dave Sellers, 9 Hudson White, 10 Dan Bain, 11 Kevin Large, 12 Jia Siakisoni, 13 Jake Betts, 14 Jed Betts, 15 Tommy Lemmich, 16 Dylan Miles, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Jake Betts
LITHGOW: 1 Donovan Peters, 2 Grant Rhodes, 3 Lomano Lufe, 4 Jesse Lualua, 5 Lleyton Lothian, 6 Cooper Egan, 7 Isaac Thompson, 8 Tayler Davidson, 9 Harrison Bender, 10 Ryan Richardson, 11 Ryan Jervis, 12 Greg Alderson, 13 Travis Dukes; Bench: 14 TBC, 15 Jack Smith, 16 Joesph Ma'u, 17 Tom Fraser. Captain-coach: Greg Alderson
GROUP 11 POOL
Sunday, August 7
Apex Oval, Dubbo (league tag starts 11am)
Advertisement
CYMS: 1 Brad Pickering, 2 Tom Hughes, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Jeremy Thurston, 5 Corey Drew, 6 Alex Bonham, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer, 9 Luke Jenkins, 10 Ben Marlin, 11 Mitchell Cleary, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Jayden Merritt; Bench: 14 Fletcher Haycock, 15 James Stanley, 16 Brydon Ramien, 17 Riley Wake. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
Macquarie: 1 Josh Nixon, 2 Clayton Daley, 3 CJ Ralph, 21 Corey Cox, 5 EJ Fernando, 6 Blake Merritt, 23 Jai Merritt, 8 Colt Ure, 9 Kane McDermott, 10 Maclay Ryan, 11 Alex Ronayne, 12 Jordan Reynolds, 13 Filisone Pauta; Bench; 14 Dalin Smith, 15 Zac Williams, 16 Clayton Couley, 17 Seaun Stanley Jnr. Captain-coach: Alex Ronayne.
Spooner Oval, Forbes (league tag starts 11am)
FORBES: 1 Mitch Andrews, 2 Zeke Hartwig, 3 Alvin Maungatti, 4 Richard Fui, 5 Coopa Martin, 6 Jordan Hartwig, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Brad McMillan, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Tongia Fox, 11 Charlie Lennon, 12 Traie Merritt, 13 Jake Grace; Bench: 15 Ben Maguire, 16 Connor Greenhalgh, 17 Marty Herbert, 18 Tom Hopkins, 19 Campbell Rubie. Coach: Cameron Greenhalgh
NYNGAN: 1 Matty McDougall, 2 Ash Widders, 3 Sonny Knight, 4 Cooper Ryan, 5 Jimmy Pomfret, 6 Farren Lamb, 7 Mitchell Williams-Hedges, 8 Cameron Bourke, 9 Jak Jeffrey, 10 Jyde Dwyer, 11 Cale Dunn, 12 Jackson Cox, 13 Hewett Haycock; Bench: 14 Simon Bartley, 15 Kyle Hall, 16 Jacob Shone, 17 Tyler Coughlan. Coach: Jacob Neill.
Pioneer Oval, Parkes (league tag starts 11am)
Advertisement
PARKES: 1 Joe Dwyer, 2 James Parsons, 3 Malakai Folau, 4 Sam Deveta, 5 Jacob Smede, 6 Jack Creith, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Eroni Turaga, 9 Sam Dwyer, 10 Tikoko Noke, 11 Brandon Paige, 12 Brandon Tago, 13 Jake Porter; Bench; 14 Cody Crisp, 15 Riley Scott, 16 Benny Cokanasiga, 17 Jesse Shorter. Captain-coach: Jack Creith
WELLINGTON: 1 Tony Clevin, 2 Timothy Boney-Stewart, 3 Jacob Newman, 4 Warren Peachey, 5 Robert Gilbert, 6 Randel Dowling, 7 Mason Williams, 8 Mac Dutfield, 9 Richard Peckham, 10 Nat Lindsay, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 20 Ken Everson, 13 Wallace Bruce; Bench: 14 Cooper Taylor, 15 Elijah Colliss, 16 Ryan McCracken, 12 Ben Bruce. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.