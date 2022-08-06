Among the many sights and sounds you'll experience this week as part of the Orange Winter Fire Festival will be that of The Cicada Club.
The quintet plays a mixture of jazz and blues and will be performing at the Spiegeltent inside Robertson Park on Wednesday night.
"I never stop singing," Cicada Club vocalist Tammy Wilson said.
"I've been singing since I was a little girl and was always told to 'shut up'. I love it and it's something in your blood forever."
The Winter Fire Festival is being held in Robertson Park from August 6-14. There will be an array of live performances inside the Spiegeltent, from circus acts and magic to comedy and cabaret.
The Cicada Club was formed late last year as the music industry slowly started to get back to normality following the hardships placed on it by COVID.
Ms Wilson said in the nine months since their formation, they've already attracted a fair bit of attention.
"It's been really good and we've had lots of gigs," she said.
"We've played in the Blue Mountains, Canowindra and at market stalls and festivals. Music is really starting to happen again in Orange, which is fantastic because COVID stopped all of that. Getting people back out and listening to live music is great."
As well as musical performances, the Fire Festival will offer a café/bar for pre and post-performance food and drink, a circus drop zone which will include a 'have a go trapeze' and live professional aerial shows as well as things like lantern-making workshops.
A closing festival event on Saturday, August 13 will feature a lantern parade from the Southcourt to Robertson Park, fire sculpting, a fire show, fire pits and marshmallow roasting, gluehwein and hearty winter cuisine.
"It will be very exciting," Ms Wilson added.
"I'm going to a lot of shows myself during the week and a lot of it is free which is unreal for such a big event. Everybody needs to get down there and try to get to something."
The next time you can catch the Cicada Club following the Fire Festival will be on August 21 when they perform at the Royal Hotel.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
