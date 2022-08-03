OPPOSITES attract, Orange360 is banking on it.
Spending time outdoors in August is contrary to the Orange lifestyle but mayor Jason Hamling and Orange360's general manager Caddie D'Onise reckon it's time to defy the cold and get outside by the firepit.
Orange's Winter Fire Festival starts on Friday with nine days of fireside-themed events scheduled, branching out from a Robertson Park base.
"This is about getting out and nestling in," Ms D'Onise said.
Free festival events at the park will feature live performances at the Kazador, entertainment troupe Laughter House's spiegeltent, which can't be missed in Robertson Park.
The Kazador will host live performances from circus and magic to comedy and cabaret while close by, Cafe de Rude will be serving food and drink and hosting live music around a fire pit.
There will also be a circus drop zone, have-a-go-trapeze and live aerial shows, lantern-making workshops, fireworks and plenty of other winter themed activities.
Ice-skating at Millthorpe will also be a highlight as well as a number of other fire-side themed events at wineries and restaurants.
Ms D'Onise was turning Orange's winter dress-code of layer upon layer into a positive.
"This is the time we want to be able to rug up - get your scarf, get your beanie, get your jacket. Get your furs on, get your fake horns on," she said referring to the the Oriana's Viking Feasts, on the festival's two Saturday nights.
"Once out, you're going to be as warm as toast.
"This is going to be magnificent winter fire festival and we really want to be able to say thanks to Orange City Council and the State Government.
"Get out there and enjoy it," she said.
"This is about us supporting local artists, they will be here in Robertson Park performing."
Previously a four-day event, the Winter Fire Festival was launched four years ago but thanks to $220,000 of NSW government funding, it has been extended this year.
Ms D'Onise said August was identified as one of the Orange-districts slowest months in terms of tourism.
"We are working on lifting the troughs, pretty much, any season is a peak season here in Orange thanks to many, and diverse industry players," she said.
Funding was part of a $285,000 grant which came through the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Program which is designed help the regions recover from the impact of the Pandemic.
While the majority of events at Robertson Park are free, tickets are required for some and can be booked through the Orange360 website which also has more information on the nine-day festival's program.
The festival starts on Friday and runs to August 15.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
