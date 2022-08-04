Playing 250 matches for your boyhood club - it doesn't get much better than that.
Bringing it up in a derby makes it extra special as Orange Emus stalwart Keith Howarth prepares to make that milestone this weekend against Orange City.
"It's worked out pretty well," Howarth said.
The versatile forward will trot out for Emus in the lower grades this weekend with plenty of support behind him in a career where he's lifted too many titles to remember and become the club's most-capped senior grade player.
History of Howarth:
Debuting in senior rugby at 17 in 2003, Howarth, in recent years, won second grade titles in 2014, '17 and '19 along with first XV premierships in 2015, '16 and '20.
It's those achievements that Howarth looks back on with particular fondness but there's other aspects of his time at Emus that have made his time so glorious.
"I've played with some great blokes over the years and I've played with people back in 2003 and am now running onto the field with their sons which is pretty cool," he said.
And of course that makes him feel young, when asked.
"Oh yeah," he laughed.
Having started this year in third grade, Howarth has found himself packing down in the front row in seconds and it's a position he hasn't been able to avoid.
"I've played a little bit (of front row before) but this year I haven't been able to get out of there," he said.
The forward's dedication to his club was particularly on show last week against Dubbo Roos when a shortage of players saw 11 from the starting second grade side playing a full game of thirds.
Third grade went down to Dubbo 15-5 with Howarth in second-row before he moved into prop for seconds with that side recording a 28-22 win thanks to a Bailey Ferguson double.
In both grades, Orange City and Emus are one win apiece and Howarth knows is prepared for a quality battle.
"We're going well, we've lost a couple of games in 2s where we should've won but we're going good," he said.
"In thirds it's very important (we get momentum back), we need to win this one, we've won one each this year so it'd be good to get a win."
Emus are first in third grade while City are third. In second grade Emus are second and City are fifth.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
