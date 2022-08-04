Central Western Daily
Court

Orange teenager convicted in children's court after losing control of unregistered trail bike and breaking child's leg

By Court Reporter
Updated August 5 2022 - 5:15am, first published August 4 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The young girl was thrown to the ground and rolled over several times suffering serious lower leg injuries that required surgery the next day. Photo: FILE

An unlicensed teenager who broke a six-year-old girl's leg when he hit her while riding an out-of-control and unregistered trail bike was convicted when he faced Orange Children's Court on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.