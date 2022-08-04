Central Western Daily
Updated

Ophir Road closed, minor flooding but Orange SES boss Rob Stevens says no major issues despite 50ml falling on city

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated August 4 2022 - 6:50am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLOSED: The second crossing on Ophir Road was flooded on Thursday afternoon. Photo CARLA FREEDMAN

WINDY with rain was forecast and that's what Orange received - with a bonus thunderstorm overnight.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.