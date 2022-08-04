An Orange mother and business woman who launched a disability support service after seeing the struggle of a family member has been nominated for a national award for the entrepreneurial spirit.
Amanda Sanders is a former nurse turned business mentor, life coach and she is also the proud founder of SpiritAbility, which is making inroads in the disability support space.
Advertisement
Mrs Sanders moved to Orange from the UK with her husband and two children 15 years ago and she has since founded six businesses including Maid in Orange and Amanda Sanders Coaching.
Her efforts saw her recently named as a finalist for the AusMumpreneur Awards in the Rising Star NSW/ACT category and Peoples Choice-Favorite Coach category.
Mrs Sanders said she was delighted to be named as a finalist and is proud of her achievements, particularly that she started SpiritAbility at all - and as quickly as she did - is a big accomplishment.
My most pivotal moment in business came when I decided to get out of my own way, and out of my head, so I could fulfill my potential.- Amanda Sanders
She said she was inspired to start SpritAbility after seeing the serious impact the failings of the disability support network can have on a family having witnessed "the floods of tears" of a distant family member when her son, with severe cerebral palsy, was let down by the system through a lack of support, understanding and care.
"This desperate mother urged me to use my business acumen to help," Mrs Sanders said.
"She believed I was capable of starting a support service that did what others had failed to do: provide in-home support that met an individual's physical, educational and mental health needs but also recognised their lifestyle and personality.
"A week later, SpiritAbility was born, a service that provides person-specific support - where independence is valued and services are tailored specifically to an individual's needs and wants."
Mrs Sanders started SpiritAbility four years ago describing it as a "very fast ride" and with the business now worth $4.5 million.
As the organisation continues to grow it has been so important to her that it continues to be a bigger voice for people living with a disability and create more equity across the disability services space.
She said a wonderful team helps make it the valuable, quality support service it is for so many people living with a disability, their families and carers by supporting them to complete NDIS registration to boost the level of quality care delivered to clients and helping to raise the standard of disability support services across rural NSW.
She said it was the advice of her business mentor who led her into a coaching position about three years ago but her experience went back further to when she mentored student nurses.
Mrs Sanders said there are many benefits to balancing business and motherhood.
"My most pivotal moment in business came when I decided to get out of my own way, and out of my head, so I could fulfill my potential," she said.
Advertisement
"After working on myself, I was able to free the shackles and smash the barriers I put in front of myself that stopped me from experiencing success.
"I've learned life is rewarding when you trust in your abilities and believe that you are capable."
She said the best part is the ripple effect that it has had on her family who are all now realising their own potential.
"My son is 28, he used to work in the wine industry, he's just joined me as one of my directors," Mrs Sanders said.
Her 17-year-old daughter is also doing well as a dog groomer.
Her advice to other mothers who want to start a business is, "don't do it on your own" and "if you are going to start a business don't start a business where you are providing yourself with a job".
Advertisement
"Business can be lonely when you're at the top.
"Support is essential so invest in a coach or mentor to help you unlock your potential. They are the ideal sounding board for ideas and decisions.
"They will help you identify your strengths, devise clear goals and expertly guide you on the path you need to take to achieve them.
"While you may know your business, a mentor will coach you to work on it."
The AusMumpreneur Awards presented by The Women's Business School celebrate and recognises Australian mums in business who achieve outstanding success in areas such as business excellence, product development, customer service and digital innovation.
The awards are designed to recognise the growing number of women who successfully balance motherhood and business in a way that suits their life and family.
Advertisement
The winners of the AusMumpreneur Awards will be announced at a gala dinner in September.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.